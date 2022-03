The Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce and partners invite you to the next episode of Finland Talks on 23 March.

The 11th episode of Finland Talks will feature St1 Renewable Energy’s Managing Director, Mr. Antti Aromäk who will be sharing his future predictions under the title ”Future of Biofuels?”

Date & Time: 23 March, 15:00-15:45 (TH time)

Find more information and sign up here