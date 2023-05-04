Nordic countries rank high for press freedom

Norway ranked highest for press freedom, with a score of 92.65 out of 100, followed by Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, and Portugal, according to Reporters Without Borders.

The group did a quantitative study about media polarization and created the index based on some important keys used in the World Press Freedom Index 2022 and other research to determine which countries are limiting rights of journalists to report freely.

Citing Yahoo Life, the Reporters Without Borders said that press freedom is threatened around the world and media polarization is happening at both local and international levels.

The countries that ranked at the low end of the press freedom scale including North Korea, which received the lowest score, with 13.92. Followed by Eritrea, Iran, Turkmenistan, Myanmar, and China.

The United States scored 72.7, down from 76 in 2021.

Source: https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/where-press-freedom-threatened-around-080000927.html