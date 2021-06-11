Tetra Pak celebrates World Food Safety Day by highlighting the importance of innovation

News Release: Bangkok (11 June 2021) – Swedish/Swiss Tetra Pak, a world-leading processing and packaging solutions company, celebrates the week of WHO World Food Safety Day – the occasion to draw attention and inspire action to help prevent foodborne risks, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market access, tourism, and sustainable development.

This year’s theme of the World Food Safety Day, ‘Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow’, stresses that the production and consumption of safe food have immediate and long-term benefits for people, the planet, and the economy. To mark the occasion, Tetra Pak Thailand introduced a localized version of the video titled “A History of Innovation” with Thai language subtitles (link). This video highlights the proud history of Tetra Pak’s breakthroughs in food safety technologies for processing and packaging.

Since launching the Tetra Classic® Aseptic carton in 1961, Tetra Pak has come up with hundreds of new packaging solutions that keep food safe from harmful bacteria. In 2001, Tetra Recart® was the first package on the market to pack traditionally canned foods such as sweet corn, beans, and soups in a carton. The company is also a pioneer in food safety technologies such as juice pasteurization and ultra-high temperature treatment. Tetra Pak is continually finding new ways to help customers respond to challenging market conditions and consumer demands around the world. For example, today traceability is becoming increasingly important in demonstrating food safety for manufacturers and consumers. Tetra Pak’s Food Safety Policy commits to maintaining the highest standards of safety and achieving full product traceability through the entire food processing and packaging value chain.

In the recent Global Food Safety Congress, Tetra Pak’s Executive Vice President of Development and Engineering, Dr. Laurence Mott discussed the importance of becoming smarter and more proactive to help prevent food safety issues (link). According to his vision, there are three key drivers which can help to future-proof food packaging of tomorrow: food safety, food availability, and sustainability. It is the interaction of these elements that will be fundamental in driving efficient and effective innovation to create sustainable and safe food products. Dr. Mott also highlighted the importance of working together to ensure a better line of sight for what the future looks like, where challenges can be anticipated and addressed with passion and pace early on.

“Tetra Pak is actively collaborating with the external ecosystem including food tech start-ups, accelerators, academia, and customers. Together we innovate — we transform knowledge into new products or new working methods,” said Bert Jan Post, Managing Director of Tetra Pak (Thailand) Limited. “We support the Thai industry with innovation which enables a sustainable supply of safe food for the growing population of the country,” he added. “This year is the 40th anniversary of Tetra Pak operating in Thailand. Since 1981, we have been bringing the latest technological innovations in the processing and packaging industry, making sure that Thailand keeps up with the latest developments in food safety”