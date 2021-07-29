Thai Airways cancels flights to Phuket Sandbox from Copenhagen

Thai Airways cancels the route from Copenhagen directly to Phuket. The national flag carriers departure on Friday 30 July from Copenhagen to the Phuket Sandbox will be the last.

“As the Covid-19 situation in Thailand has developed in a very negative direction lately, it has unfortunately not been possible to maintain the non-stop connection from Copenhagen to Phuket,” explains Kenneth Møller from Thai Airways in Copenhagen.

Kenneth Møller was responding to a passenger who tried to postpone his departure to second half of August as he could not obtain a COE certificate from the Thai embassy since his last minute PCR test came back positive.

Thai Airways offered the passenger that he could buy a new ticket to Phuket via Frankfurt – while the existing ticket would be refunded with a reduction of 200 US and a processing time of between 6 to 9 months. Re-routing the existing ticket was not possible.

Just a month ago, Thai Airways announced the new direct “sandbox”-route in response to the opening of Phuket to international travellers.

“THAI is gradually adjusting its operations and resuming more flights on routes which were temporarily suspended, in response to the continuing lifting of travel restrictions and the increase in demand,” the announcement said.

“From July 2021, THAI will add non-stop flights to Phuket from some of the major cities across Europe.”

The route Copenhagen – Phuket – Bangkok started on 3 July with 1 weekly flight (return via Bangkok) and ended on 30 July 2021.