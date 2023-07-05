General news / Thailand

Thailand announces date to vote for next prime minister

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Thailand’s House of Parliament.

The freshly elected House Speaker of Thai Parliament, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, announced on Wednesday, 5 July 2023 that the 13th July will be the date for the House and the Senators to vote for the next prime minister.

“On July 13, there will be a joint sitting of the House and the Senate to select the premier. The meeting will start at 9.30am. I have already discussed the issue with the Speaker of the Senate, Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, who agreed to the date,” Wan Muhamad said.

In the next few days, the Royal command confirming the House Speaker and the Deputy House Speaker positions would be held, according to the Thai PBS World.

Additionally, Wan Muhamad revealed that the first meeting of the House of Representatives is set to be on the 12th July for preparing .

Source: https://www.thaipbsworld.com/breaking-news-parliament-to-select-new-prime-minister-on-july-13/

Related posts:

Thailand new parliament successfully elects House Speaker Move Forward Party and coalition to announce MOU in forming Thailand government Thai publisher “Fah Deaw Kan” wins international award for rooting for freedom of speech Thailand gets elephant home after allegations of torture at Buddhist temple

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *