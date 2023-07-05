Thailand announces date to vote for next prime minister

The freshly elected House Speaker of Thai Parliament, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, announced on Wednesday, 5 July 2023 that the 13th July will be the date for the House and the Senators to vote for the next prime minister.

“On July 13, there will be a joint sitting of the House and the Senate to select the premier. The meeting will start at 9.30am. I have already discussed the issue with the Speaker of the Senate, Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, who agreed to the date,” Wan Muhamad said.

In the next few days, the Royal command confirming the House Speaker and the Deputy House Speaker positions would be held, according to the Thai PBS World.

Additionally, Wan Muhamad revealed that the first meeting of the House of Representatives is set to be on the 12th July for preparing .

Source: https://www.thaipbsworld.com/breaking-news-parliament-to-select-new-prime-minister-on-july-13/