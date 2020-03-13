President Duterte announced lock down regulations regarding Covid-19



The Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte announced the latest regulations regarding Covid-19 at a press conference in Manila on 13 March 2020.

“Land domestic air and domestic sea travel to and from Metro Manila shall be suspended beginning of 15 March and ended 14 April 2020 – Announced by President Duterte on 13 March 2020.”

This announcement will effect 12.8 million people in the Philippine capital.

According to South China Morning Post, Covid-19 infections in the country has double the amount from last week to at least 52 case.

The 74-year-old Chief Executive underwent a COVID-19 diagnostic testing himself after his Cabinet ministers were exposed to a confirmed case. Despite showing no symptoms, his age as well as his medical history including myasthenia gravis, Buerger’s disease and Barrett’s esophagus made him more vulnerable to the the disease.

On 13 March a Filipino diplomat who works for the UN tested positive for Covid-19. The woman is the first case at the world body’s New York Headquarter.

The Philippines will altogether ban large gathering and extend schools closure for another month.

Travelers from areas reporting local transmission of Covid-19 are now banned.

Filipinos also can’t travel to countries and regions with such cases.

President Duterte warned that those violating the rules could face imprisonment

“We don’t want to do it as people are afraid of lock down but its a lock down. There is no struggle of power here, no fighting, no war. It a matter of protecting and defending you from Covid-19” he added.

In his televised address, the President raised the country’s status to Code Red Sublevel Two (2) upon the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease.