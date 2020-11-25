Community news, Denmark, Finland, International relations, Lifestyle, Norway, Sweden, Thailand

SSS 100 Years Cup winners announced

by  •  • 0 Comments

TNGS Golfers ready for Tee off at Muang Kaew Golf Club

Thai Nordic Golf Society (TNGS) held its 100 Years Cup 2020 on the 14 November hosted by Scandinavian Society. The Cup was the 3rd Tee off for the 2020/2021 season of TNGS.

48 Golfers was ready for Tee Off at Muang Kaew Golf Club and the tournament was opened by Senior Captain Henrik Friis who briefed the Golfers on Playing formats at the tournament.

Mr. Lasse Staalung, Chairman of Scandinavian Society opened the dinner and welcomed the Golfers as well as thanked the main sponsors Asian Tigers, Bangkok Hospital, Bangkok Pattana School, Samitivej Hospital. as well as supporting sponsors Mermaid Hotel and Royal Varuna Yacht Club.

Dinner and Prize ceremony was held at the Mermaid Hotel Sukumvit Soi 29.

The results have been posted to the TNGS website at the Leader Board Season 2020/2021.The Winners of the 100 Years Cup 2020 is as follow and more photo’s and details can be found at TNGS WEBSITE

Overall Winner of the 100 Years Cup 2020 Lowest Net Stroke. Mr. Svenerik Olsson, Team Sweden, Net 68 (Gross 88). Gift Certificate sponsored by Royal Varuna Yacht Club

 

Winner of the Gold Flight series 100 Years Cup 2020 Stableford. Mr. Wichien Harnpraween (Represented by K. Petcharat), Team Thailand, 36 Stableford Points ( 1 Birdie)

Winner of the Silver Flight series 100 Years Cup 2020. Mr. Svenerik Olsson, Team Sweden, 40 Stableford points

Winner of the Callaway Flight 100 Years Cup 2020. Mr. Kenny Sawmyr, (34 Stableford points, using Callaway system)

Five Nations Cup 2020 / 2021 season standings

Results are after the 100 Years Cup 2020


Scandinavian Society Siam would like to thank the following Sponsors: Asian Tigers Group / Bangkok Hospital / Bangkok Pattana School / Samitivej
Looking forward to seeing you all at the Admirals Christmas Cup, 12 December 2020 @Green Valley Country Club Bangkok for more details please see the Admirals Christmas Cup Invitation
Best Regards

Captains Team
Thai Nordic Golf Society

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *