SSS 100 Years Cup winners announced

Thai Nordic Golf Society (TNGS) held its 100 Years Cup 2020 on the 14 November hosted by Scandinavian Society. The Cup was the 3rd Tee off for the 2020/2021 season of TNGS.

48 Golfers was ready for Tee Off at Muang Kaew Golf Club and the tournament was opened by Senior Captain Henrik Friis who briefed the Golfers on Playing formats at the tournament.

Mr. Lasse Staalung, Chairman of Scandinavian Society opened the dinner and welcomed the Golfers as well as thanked the main sponsors Asian Tigers, Bangkok Hospital, Bangkok Pattana School, Samitivej Hospital. as well as supporting sponsors Mermaid Hotel and Royal Varuna Yacht Club.

Dinner and Prize ceremony was held at the Mermaid Hotel Sukumvit Soi 29.

The results have been posted to the TNGS website at the Leader Board Season 2020/2021.The Winners of the 100 Years Cup 2020 is as follow and more photo’s and details can be found at TNGS WEBSITE

Five Nations Cup 2020 / 2021 season standings

Results are after the 100 Years Cup 2020



Scandinavian Society Siam would like to thank the following Sponsors: Asian Tigers Group / Bangkok Hospital / Bangkok Pattana School / Samitivej

Looking forward to seeing you all at the Admirals Christmas Cup, 12 December 2020 @Green Valley Country Club Bangkok for more details please see the Admirals Christmas Cup Invitation

Best Regards

Captains Team

Thai Nordic Golf Society