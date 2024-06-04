Finland / General news / Singapore

Finnish food factory opens new factory

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

At a newly opened food factory in Finland they have managed to grow protein out of cells using nothing more than air and electricity. The new breakthrough by the company hasn’t been cleared to distribute in the EU countries yet, but they are selling to vendors in Singapore.

The Solar food factory brands themselves on creating the new substanse using only carbon dioxide, hydrogen and some minerals. Then adding electricity from renewable sources the factory creates a powder which contains a large amount of protein, making it a good substitute for dairy products and eggs.

There are other companies attempting to also create subsitutes for the traditional agriculture, but they have often been accused of being a bigger drain on the carbon footprint than the agricultural system they are trying to replace.

The company has, as previously stated, been cleared in Singapore, where it has been used in some restaurant in icecream. They are however still waiting to be classified as a food product in the EU and the United States.

Pasi Vainikka, the Solar Foods chief executive told AFP, that to make any kind of difference environmentally, the company has to build factories ten times the size of the current one.

Source: The Peak

 

Related posts:

Finnish foodtech company, Solar Foods, granted Singaporean approval for bioprocessed protein Danish SKIOLD joined De Heus and Vietnames Hung Nhon Group in creating sustainable agriculture complex Finnish products on list of 100 best innovations in 2020 Swedish chemists played a part in the history of plastic and injection molding

About Lærke Kobberup

Lærke Kobberup is a Journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Lærke Kobberup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *