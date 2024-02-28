General news / Sweden / Thailand

Swedish man arrested in Thailand for counterfeit currency scam

by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

A Swedish man was apprehended and accused of attempting to exchange counterfeit €200 banknotes to Thai baht in Patong on Phuket Island, Thailand. The Patong Police received a report through the police hotline. The Police are withholding information about the man’s identity and how many counterfeit notes he had in his possession.

According to bnnbreaking this discretion point to the investigation still being ongoing and that it hints at a larger network of counterfeit currency circulating in the region. A British tourist was arrested earlier this month as he was in possession of 89 fake €200 banknotes, he claimed he had gotten from another British man. The local economy in Phuket is very reliant on the tourism industry, which is another reason the police are especially focused on this development and whether it is a broader network.

Source: bnnbreaking

