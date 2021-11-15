Swedish Ambassador Dr. Joachim Bergström presents his credentials in Kuala Lumpur

Last week, Sweden’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Dr. Joachim Bergström presents his credentials to the King, His Majesty The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah of Malaysia.

Following the event on 10 November, Ambassador Dr. Joachim Bergström tweeted, “Honored to present credentials today to His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, making me officially the Ambassador of Sweden to Malaysia. I look forward to serving my country here, and to strengthening the good relations between our two countries further.”

Prior to taking up the role as Swedish Ambassador to Malaysia, Dr. Joachim Bergström served as Sweden’s Ambassador to North Korea for two years from 2019.