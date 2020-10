The EU Delegations in Indonesia published a trade report on 24 September 2020.

EU-Indonesia trade in goods amounted to €26.2bio in 2019, with EU exports worth €10.2bio & Indonesia exports worth €16

This makes:

-EU the 3rd largest trading partner for Indonesia

-Indonesia the 31st global trading partner for the EU

Find out more in the EU Trade and Investment with Indonesia 2020 e-booklet