Denmark hosted a seminar on how to manage food products

On 29 September the Danish Embassy celebrated the International Day of awareness of Food Loss and Waste by hosting a seminar with the aim that Danish and Vietnamese authorities and the private sector meet to share best practices and experiences about solutions and technologies in different agricultural sub sectors.

Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen and Phung Duc Tien, Vice Minister of Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), speakers from Denmark and Vietnam highlighted the importance of this agenda and shared initiatives and best-practices for prevention of food loss and waste.