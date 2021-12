The joint Christmas Market of Finland and Sweden is opening this weekend at The Roof at Shanghai city center.

The market will be open from 24 December to 26 December and again from 31 December to 3 January. Visitors can enjoy Finnish and Swedish goods together with a traditional Nordic Christmas atmosphere.

The Roof at Shanghai City Center is located next to Madang Lu to the south of Xintiandi. This planted-covered bit of architecture is a mixed-use space for office, retail, and food.