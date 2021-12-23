NIH-HK is a program partner for next year’s Hong Kong-based Azalvo Project by Jumpstart Media 

The Nordic Innovation House Hong Kong is a program partner for next year’s Azalvo Project by Jumpstart Media.

The Azalvo Project is a Hong Kong-based hybrid online and in-person accelerator focusing on fashion-tech, lifestyle & retail tech and startups from around the world can apply.

The 12-week program is completely free and begins 14 March and ends 10 June. The best teams will be offered investment from Azalvo and/or its stakeholders and Azalvo invests into teams at fair market valuations.

If you want to scale your business in Asia and be part of the Azalvo Project in 2022, the deadline to apply is 14 January.

Find more information here