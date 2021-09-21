The Norwegian Embassy marked World Clean up day in Bangkok

In connection with World Clean-Up Day, the Norwegian Embassy Clean Up Squad’s original plan of cleaning up a beach had to be altered due to covid-19 restrictions in Thailand.

Instead, the Embassy had to think of something different and stay a little closer to home.

Joining Trash Hero Thailand’s initiative, the Norwegian Embassy staff marked World Cleanup Day by picking up trash in the Embassy neighborhood on Soi Sukhumvit 33.

“The global solid waste problem and marine litter/plastic pollution are at the core of our environmental agenda, and Norway continues to be strongly committed to combating these challenges. Thank you Trash Hero Bangkok for initiating the campaign! We are your biggest fans. We promise to come back stronger with a cleanup activity when the situation allows!”, the Embassy writes.