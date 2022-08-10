Tourism Authorities of Thailand, Stockholm office welcomes new director for the Nordic and Baltic countries

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Stockholm office welcomes the new director, Mrs. Orn Doungchan for the Nordic and Baltic countries.

With her in-depth experience in the market and the tourism industry, she shares her visions and goals to keep Thailand as a top destination in the Nordic and the Baltic market.

Director Orn Doungchan says:

“I am very pleased to come back to the Stockholm office again as a new director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Stockholm Office. I will continue to work with TAT’s strategy to drive Thailand towards experience-based hub and sustainable tourism. In the coming years, TAT Stockholm mission will focus on ‘driving demand’ for ‘meaningful travel’ and to ‘shape supply’ by encouraging eco-friendly tourism for our travelers to enjoy. We will also continue to work closely and strengthen the relationships between our partners both within Thailand and in the Nordic and Baltic countries.”

Currently, TAT is working on the campaign “Amazing New Chapter for Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023” as well as supporting Thailand to be a world-class destination that offers something for everyone under “Amazing Thailand Has It All.”

For further information on traveling to Thailand, please visit www.thecoloursofthailand.com

Source: https://thecoloursofthailand.com/news/tourism-authorities-of-thailand-stockholm-office-welcomes-a-new-director-for-the-nordic-and-baltic-countries/