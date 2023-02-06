Trade turnover between Vietnam and Nordic countries reached more than 4.3 billion USD in 2022

According to statistics of the General Department of Vietnam Customs, import and export turnover between Vietnam and four countries (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Iceland) in 2022 reached 3.16 billion USD.

For Sweden alone, import-export turnover reached 1.61 billion USD. Of these, Vietnam exported 1.26 billion USD, up 5.4% and imported 353.4 million USD, up 9.9% compared to 2021.

Import and export turnover between Vietnam and Denmark reached US$721.06 million, Vietnam exported US$494.6 million, up 39.5% and imported US$226.4 million, down 3.1% compared to 2021.

With Norway, the import-export turnover between the two countries reached 609.6 million USD, of which Vietnam exported 190 million USD, up 40.3% and imported 419.5 million USD, up 19.1% compared to 2021.

The import-export turnover between Vietnam and Iceland reached 22.2 million USD, of which Vietnam exported 14.54 million USD, up 67.5% and imported 7.68 million USD, up 67.4% compared to 2021.

According to the website www.karirast.com, as of November 2022, the total trade turnover between Vietnam and Finland in first 11 months of 2022 has reached 1 billion euros, equivalent to 1.08 billion USD, of which Vietnam exports 660.96 million USD, up 22.5% and import 430.92 million USD, up 97.3, compared to the same period of 2021.

Thus, the total trade turnover between Vietnam and the 5 Nordic countries in 2022 reached US$4.34 billion.

The items that Vietnam exports the most to the Nordic countries are telephones and components, textiles, footwear, iron and steel, and seafood. The most imported products are machinery, equipment, tools, spare parts, pharmaceuticals, chemical products, paper.

Sources: Vietnam Trade Office in Sweden, www.karirast.com.