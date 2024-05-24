Vietnam & Finland discuss labour cooperation

The Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Le Tan Dung and the Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Keijo Norvanto met in Hanoi on 23 May 2024 to discuss how to further promote cooperation in vocational education and assisting Vietnamese workers to go to Finland.

Dung encouraged Norvanto to keep being coordinating and increasing cooperation activities in vocational education such as building and development training institutions in Finland. Furthermore, he wishes to establish a quality assessment system, which meets the international standards and is able to connect Vietnamese vocational education institutions with Finnish businesses in Vietnam.

Dung also acknowledged that there isn’t a formal labour cooperation agreement between the two countries, but he highlighted how Finland in recent years has received many guest workers from Finland.

Ambassador Norvanto spoke on the Finnish labour shortage as the population is aging and the birth rate is low. He mentioned the Finnish Government’s pilot Talent Boost Programme to attract workers, experts and entrepreneurs to draw 50,000 immigrants for employment to Finland by 2030 and 250,000 by 2050. Vietnam, Brazil, India and Turkey have been key sources for the initiative.

Norvanto also urged Dung and his ministry to prioritise strengthening bilateral labour cooperation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

In light of the Finnish Minister of Employments upcoming visit to Vietnam in January 2025, Norvanto expressed the wish for close cooperation to strengthen the cooperation plans.

Source: Vietnamplus