Tutor Time Provides A Path From Infancy To Primary School

Brought to Hong Kong from the USA in 2001, Tutor Time International Nursery & Kindergarten has not just created an immersive learning experience for preschool and kindergarteners, they are also pushing boundaries in the education field by providing a science based, bilingual English and Mandarin curriculum.

The teaching team includes qualified classroom teachers as well as native language teachers. Together, they are committed to provide experienced and caring support to develop your child into a well-rounded individual, and equip them for life ahead.

Tutor Time offers a range of programmes to meet each child’s needs

The School Readiness Pathway will prepare your child for the best local and international primary schools, which is a programme uniquely designed by the professionals at Tutor Time International Nursery & Kindergarten. Starting with the WOW Activity group, tailored for children between 6 months and two years of age, a safe and engaging classroom environment is provided for your infants and toddlers to discover and learn.

Even at this age, 80% of brain structure is taking shape. For ages 2 to 3, the Nursery Programme provides the next step to help your child get comfortable with basic routines, build independence and capability, understand how to follow instructions, and learn how to collaborate with others, while nurturing their curiosity and love for learning.

The Kindergarten Programme, which is the final step in the School Readiness Pathway, is for 3 to 6 years old to develop critical literacy and numeracy skills, along with school readiness skills. This highly interactive programme is taught using its trademarked LifeSmart™ model, which encourages and supports each child to feel confident in their individuality and explore their own unique interests. Basic literacy is also introduced through reading and storytelling using Tutor Time’s special Learning Time® books.

Both the Extended Programme and After School with Friends are suitable for families of 3 to 6 years old who want their child to develop a particular strength, or to have the flexibility for their child to attend school for all or part of the afternoon. While the Extended Programme follows the core curriculum, allowing an opportunity to focus on specific areas, the other provides a range of courses beyond the classroom to nurture your child’s language, physical, social, and cognitive development.

What makes Tutor Time different?

Character development is a key focus for Tutor Time, and the teachers and curriculum are here to instill empathy and compassion in their students. In the words of Dr. Susan Canizares, “When we help children grasp the idea of empathy and consider the experiences, feelings, and ideas of another person, we help them to be more sensitive to the importance of kindness and generosity.”.

Additionally, Tutor Time provides positive behaviour support to tackle challenging behaviours, treating them as learning opportunities. The Second Step program is an example of social emotional learning which can help your child to gain the necessary social and emotional skills to thrive in kindergarten.

Finally, Storytime is one of the most powerful learning experiences at Tutor Time. Not only does it help your child to build language skills, it is also an opportunity for them to learn more about themselves and make sense of the world around them. By working with Learning Time® books, a selection of books for each age and ability level, reading will become the perfect activity for your child to grow through story and play.