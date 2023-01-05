Vietnam seafood exports break 2022 record, is the world third largest exporter

A report shared by Vietnam’s seafood sector showed that the seafood exports broke the 2022 record with a value of 11 billion USD, up 24% year-on-year and 22% higher than the year’s target of 9 billion USD.

Currently, Vietnam is the world’s third largest exporter after China and Norway.

According to Vietnam Plus, the country’s export markets included the US, Japan, China, and the EU.

Though, affected by inflation, the seafood industry could face an instant drop in the first quarter of 2023 and is unlikely to recover until at least the second quarter of the year, said Le Hang, communications director of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP.

Therefore, she recommended exporters to also explore other markets in ASEAN countries, the Middle East and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) countries, reported Vietnam Plus.

