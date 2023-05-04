Automotive / Business in Asia / China / Sweden

Volvo sales grow 10% in April due to high demand in China

Sweden-based Volvo Cars said on Wednesday, May 3, that sales increased by 10% in April to 51,976 cars. The rise in sales are mainly boosted by strong gains in China.

Volvo Cars said in a statement that sales in China were up 46%. In Europe, its biggest market, sales were up 5%, while in the U.S. they were down 4%.

The carmaker’s shares were down 1% in early trade.

Volvo Cars states that sales of fully electric cars nearly doubled to account for 17% of total sales. All recharge models, also including those not fully electric, were up 28%.

Volvo Cars is a Swedish multinational manufacturer of vehicles, which is majority-owned by Chinese Geely Holding.

Source: finance.yahoo.com

