Swedish sportswear brand has launched first flagship store in Bangkok

Swedish sportswear brand Craft has entered the Thai market and opened its first flagship store in Bangkok.

Craft Sportswear Thailand Co was recently established. The company has registered capital of 72 million baht, to become the authorized distributor of Craft in Thailand on a 10-year contract. This is according to Kwanpong Chuenrudeemol, the managing director of Playground 360 Co.

The flagship store spans 152 square meters on the first floor of Siam Discovery mall, and opened on April 16.

