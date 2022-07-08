Norway and Philippines ‘Creating Currents Together’ this October

As reported by ScandAsia in June, the 108-year-old three-masted training barque, Statsraad Lehmkuhl, from Norway is headed for the Philippines in October as part of its ocean expedition to highlight maritime and energy sector issues.

Norway and the Philippines will hold a maritime and energy conference on the 13th and 14th of October, respectively, with the 13th set aside as the Maritime day and the 14th the Energy day.

The Norwegian embassy’s website touted its long history between Norway and the Philippines on maritime and energy issues. When the tall ship, Statsraad Lehmkuhl, docks in Manila in October, they said: “we want to celebrate this successful partnership – and to strengthen it even further. We are therefore organizing a two-day event called Norway – Philippines Maritime & Energy Conference – Creating Currents Together. At this conference attendees will be able to meet world-leading Norwegian and Filipino companies from the maritime and energy sectors, presenting solutions to some of the most pressing issues of our time.”

Statsraad Lehmkuhl is a 108-year-old Norwegian tall ship, currently circumnavigating the world as part of the One Ocean Expedition. This is a global campaign that highlights the crucial role of the ocean for sustainable development and is endorsed by the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. The campaign is recognised as making a significant contribution to SDG14, particularly through its strong educational component focused on the crucial role of the Ocean.

Source: The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila and ScandAsia