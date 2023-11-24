“Wish,” movie of the year to celebrate everyone who has dreams

“Wish,” a new animated musical film by Walt Disney made to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Walt Disney Animation Studio and everyone who has dreams. The story begins when a young girl named Asha tries to save her kingdom, Rosas, by making a wish upon a star and suddenly a little ball of boundless energy responds to her.

Rosas Kingdom has been governed by King Magnifico who has a magical power; he can grant people’s wishes, though he has his secret. When Asha comes across the secret, she couldn not help but “wish” that she can make a change for things to be better for everyone. One night, Asha makes a wish on a star and “Star” arrives, showing her and her fellows that what seems impossible can be made possible.

Oftentimes, we would see that Disney’s movies were adapted from classic fairy tales or folklore, for instance, “The Little Mermaid ” and “Frozen.” Both stories were inspired by the works of Danish author Hans Christian Anderson: “The Little Mermaid” and “The Snow Queen.”

But this time, “Wish” was written anew by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore. It was directed by an American director Christ Buck and the first female Thai director Fawn Veerasunthorn.

Fawn Veerasunthorn has worked with Disney for over ten years, she was the storyboard artist for movies like “Frozen,” “Moana,” and “Zootopia.” Also, she was a head story on “The Last Dragon” and “Raya,” which had Urassaya Sperbund, Thai-Norwegian actress as the main heroine cast in the Thai-soundtrack version.

According to the movie’s team, “Wish” was made in the combinations of 3D animation and watercolor style that has defined Disney Animation for the last century. The main characters like Asha, Star, King Magnifico, Asha’s grandfather Saba, and fellow adorable animals like Valentino the goat and others were designed with aesthetic techniques.

They became so colorful and lively. In addition to that, the magical background scenes and sound effects were captivating, drawing audience attention to where the story was going at a great deal.

Ariana DeBose was casted as the heroine, Asha. She delivered Asha’s characteristics of kind-hearted, alert, funny, and brave, making her special in her own way. You may call her stubborn sometimes because she is very determined on getting what she wants. And by listening to the movie’s theme song, “This Wish” sung by DeBose, it was just a confirmation to my argument.

The other original soundtracks including “At All Cost,” by Chris Pine as King Magnifico “I’m A Star” and many more were beautifully composed and sung by the audio team and the main cast. They have such powerful lyrics and dynamic rhythms that weaved the whole story together more completely.

Throughout the film, Asha always has her fellow goat beside her, Valentino. The role was taken up by Alan Tudy and whenever they are together, there is no better explanation than “cuteness overload.” Both character’s relationship represents the beauty of friendship despite different species which is common for Disney’s storyline.

Their gang has a plus one and here comes the little ball of boundless energy called Star. We got many “awws” and giggles from the audience in their mid 20s to 30s in the theater when Star appeared. How anyone could resist cracking a smile for a chubby, tiny, yellow Star that is adorable, full of empathy and courage.

It is one of the most good-humored characters in the story. Though anyone who thinks of making Star angry, King Magnifico, for example, must think twice, I can tell you, because things can get pretty ugly.

After watching “Wish” on the first day of its release, I thought I made the right decision to come and see it. The story was full of inspirations and nostalgic angles of how we all have done so, at least once, wishing upon a star and hoping it comes true. It reminded me of “the most beautiful part of us” humans in which you must discover for yourself in the movie, and how it should never be forgotten.

“Wish” is certainly an admirable piece of work, the story a century in the making, celebrating the studio’s legacy. I felt like Disney has painted its reputation clearer in this movie and strengthened the ambition to create magical memories and touch people’s hearts.

Whenever we stumble upon life’s villains like doubts, fears, and others’ opinions, we often let ourselves listen to them and think our wishes can never be fulfilled. But the story of the young girl and her kingdom can be a reminder for many of us that, “The will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.”

The animated musical movie was set to release first in the United States on Thanksgiving day, 22 November 2023 and on 23 November onward in Asia. For Scandinavia, the premier date of “Wish” is 8 December 2023.

Hence, a gentle invitation is extended to you to hop on the journey with Asha, Star, and her friends in the film and reunite with what keeps us alive. Life is full of challenges, of course, and no one is too old or too young to be in touch with how powerful the willpower of one can be.

The Screen pictures of “Wish” are credited to Disney while some images were taken by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana.