Woman body found dead under sky train station in Bangkok

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
A 27-year-old woman’s body was found dead under Tha Phra sky train station on Friday night, 14 July 2023.

According to the Thai PBS World, she was found on the ground at about 11.30 PM with serious head injuries. Her mobile phone and handbag were nearby.

Police suspected that she might have fallen from the station, but why she fell is still yet to be determined.

Currently, police are further investigating the incident via checking local CCTV footage, the deceased’s mobile phone, as well as contacting her family and friends.

