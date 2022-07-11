Workshop held for Norwegian and Vietnamese players in wind energy sector

Last week, Ambassador Grete Løchen attended a Workshop on Offshore Wind Development co-organized by Norwegian Equinor and the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority (EREA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, according to the Norwegian embassy in Hanoi’s Facebook page.

During this workshop, Equinor experts shared with the participants about their experiences in the development of offshore wind projects in European countries, particularly in the development of the policy and regulatory framework for this sector, the report said.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Mr. Dang Hoang An said in his opening speech that they expected “In the coming time, Vietnam will continue receiving support from the Government and companies of Norway in the area of renewable energy particularly offshore wind”.

Highlighting Norway’s vast experience in offshore installation, which can be effectively applied in the offshore wind sector, Ambassador Løchen stressed “The presence of Equinor – Norway’s leading energy company – in Vietnam means a lot. Equinor will actively assist in the development of Vietnam’s offshore wind industry, and thus contribute to the country’s green energy transition process, building national and local skills and capacity, [and be] a strong local supply chain for the offshore wind industry, creating more jobs for local communities, and generating electricity at a more affordable price”.

