President Duterte ordered a stricter lock down of Metro Manila as Coronavirus infected numbers rise



Philippines prepares for another round of lock down measures to curb Covid-19 spreading. In an announcement on 3 August 2020 by President Rodrigo Duterte, the new ‘Lock Down Manila’ or MECQ measure starts from 4 to 18 August 2020.

The lock down also means that some business and public transport will close down during this period. People coming in and out of Metro Manila will also be required to obtain documents declaring reasons to entry the territory.

After restrictions were relaxed in July 2020, more people have been infected with the Coronavirus. On Sunday 1 August 2020, there were 5,032 new case discovered.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion reflects his view on the new lock-down measure with CNN Philippines.