The shared history between Denmark and Thailand has seen strong diplomatic collaboration which continues to this day and last week Ambassador Jon Thorgaard hosted a meeting with a delegation from the European Affairs Department in Bangkok.

Participating in the meeting at the Ambassador’s residence was Mrs. Chulamanee Chartsuwan, Director General of the European Affairs Department, Ms. Marinee Suwanmoli, and Ms. Pkakajira Sricharoen, Director and Third Secretary from the Central Europe Division, Department of European Affairs.

According to the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok, the meeting touched upon the strong historical ties between Denmark and Thailand, the continued future Thai-Danish cooperation as well as COP26.

Before the meeting, the Danish Ambassador showed the guests the new 400-year anniversary mural, and as a gift, presented a print of the mural to Mrs. Chulamanee Chartsuwan.