Ambassador Måwe visited handcraft projects in Vietnam

The Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam H.E. Ann Måwe published her impressions after visiting two craft villages in Ninh Binh and Ha Nam provinces on 7 September 2020. The Ambassador visited the craft villages together with vice minister Tran Thanh Nam from MARD, Secretary General of Vietcraft Mr Le Ba Ngoc with their teams as well as colleagues and a former colleague from the embassy.

“The theme was “one commune – one product” a project by Vietcraft and MARD which aims at preserving old competence and skills, as well as developing and refining the products and production,” the Ambassador explains.

“In Ninh Binh we were hosted by the director of Green Sun, Ms Vu Thi Tue. We visited both a factory and a small workshop producing embroidery and lace for local and export market. Beautiful products – not least the lace for bed linen and home decoration.”

In the Nha Xa silk village in Ha Nam we visited a small production site for weaving silk and at another place we witnessed the dying process, followed by a meeting with the local crafts association.

“I am proud that Sweden has a history of supporting Vietcraft to further develop the artistic and business value of Vietnamese crafts including through twinning with the School of industrial design in Lund,” the Ambassador added.