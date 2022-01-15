Full Gymnastics Show in Bangkok

The National Danish Gymnastics Performance Team held its full gala show at the Nimibutr Arena of the National Stadium in Bangkok on Thursday 14.00 to 16.00.

The show was preceded by a welcome speech by Director General Dr. Vivat Limsuknirunt, Department of Physical Education, followed by a speech by Danish Ambassador to Thailand, Mr Jon Thorgaard and a short introduction by the leader of the team, Bie Andersen.

The team had performed previously in Khon Kaen, Udonthani, on the riverfront of Asiatique in Bangkok.

The mid-afternoon hours on a workday had a negative impact on the number of people who attended the show.