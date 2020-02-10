Bangkok design week hosts photo exhibition celebrating 115 years relationship with Norway

Thai embassy in Oslo together with Thai historians initiated in a memorial photography journey of Lady Sirikittiya Jensen who wishes to follow her Great grand father’s footstep in Norway. The series of her artistic photography work is now on display for public as part of Bangkokdesignweek2020 and the exhibition celebrates 115 years of diplomatic relations between Norway and Thailand.

Dated back 115 years ago, King Chulalongkorn The Great ( King Rama 5) had traveled to Norway for one month as the first Asian visitor, 2 years after Norway declared independence. His Majesty sent letters back to his beloved daughter, described the majestic beauty of Norway’s natural surroundings. The beginning of this series of photos was when Lady Jensen returned to Thailand and started to work in Fine Art Department and found of this fond memorial archive inspiring.

The “Hundred years in between“ photography exhibition located at The Custom House, a historical site by the river in Bangkok that will soon to be renovate. Currently the exhibition opens for online reservation for 30 minutes display, from 1-9 February 2020 from 11.00am-9.30pm, which is fully booked but walk-in on the day of 7-9 February 2020 are still available.