Aung San Suu Kyi received new Swedish ambassador

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, received Ambassador Mr Kent Härstedt, Special Representative of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, at 10 am on 6 February 2020 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nay Pyi Taw.

According to the New light of Myanmar, the diplomats exchanged views during the meeting on matters related to promoting bilateral relations and cooperation between Myanmar and Sweden, democratization, development, peace and national reconciliation processes as well as possible areas of support by Sweden in Myanmar’s future endeavours in overcoming the challenges facing the country including the issue of Rakhine State.