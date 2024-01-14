Beijing’s fears became reality in the presidential election in Taiwan

Taiwan’s current Vice President, Lai Ching-te, has emerged victorious in Saturday’s presidential election, marking a win for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) with over 5 million votes. Despite Beijing’s warnings, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s win signals Taiwan’s commitment to democratic values.

The opposition, with around 33.2 percent support, accepted the election results and acknowledged defeat.

During the campaign, Lai positioned himself as a defender of Taiwan’s democracy, while his rivals advocated for closer ties with China. Lai’s commitment to maintaining the status quo and Taiwan’s self-governing democracy seems to have resonated with voters.

China, which considers Taiwan a part of its territory, had warned against the potential consequences of a DPP victory. Despite Lai’s pledge to protect Taiwan from Chinese threats, Beijing maintains its stance on Taiwan being an integral part of China.

The Chinese government asserts that Lai’s victory does not alter the existing relationship between China and Taiwan, dismissing the DPP’s claim to represent the broader Taiwanese population.

Source:

TV2

BT