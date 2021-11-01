Cambodia announces phased reopen to International visitors from 30 November

Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism announced on 26 October plans to reopen the country in several stages to fully vaccinated international tourists starting from 30 November onwards, Chronicle-Journal writes.

According to the Tourism Ministry announcement, the program will allow international visitors who are fully vaccinated against covid-19 to enter the country without having to undergo quarantine if they stay at least five days in designated areas. The first such area open from 30 November includes two seaside provinces, Sihanoukville and Koh Kong, on the Gulf of Thailand.

Visitors arriving into Cambodia must show proof of vaccination and take a rapid results test for COVID-19. If the results come back negative, visitors will be allowed to proceed without quarantine.

The Ministry of Tourism stated that Siem Reap province is to be added to the quarantine-free province list in January while other destinations are to be added if the program is judged successful. Cambodia plans to reopen the entire country opening when the covid-19 situation is considered under control, the Ministry said.