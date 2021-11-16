Norwegian Business community ready to partner with Vietnam on offshore wind power potential

The Norwegian business community is ready to partner with Vietnamese companies, and share experience and technology to help Vietnam build a strong domestic supply chain, Commercial Counsellor Arne-Kjetil Lian recently said while handing over the ‘Vietnam Supply Chain Study Report’ to the Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.

Presenting the 70-page report together with the Commercial Counsellor was Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Grete Løchen and the report provides an overview of the entire supply chain for Vietnam’s offshore wind industry.

Included in the report are recommendations on what Vietnam can prioritize to stimulate the strong growth of a local supply chain to create jobs for skilled laborers, and export to offshore wind markets in the region and the world.

Moreover, the report highlights opportunities that offshore wind will bring to Vietnamese suppliers, and areas where Norwegian and other foreign companies can collaborate with Vietnamese partners to promote offshore wind power projects.

According to Commercial Counsellor Arne-Kjetil Lian, technology is an important element in offshore wind power development and this is also the strength of Norwegian companies.

Vietnam boasts abundant offshore wind resources with over 3,000 km of coastlines, and the country is an emerging market for offshore wind.

