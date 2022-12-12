Cambodian Mine Action Center discuss fundraising for clearing bombs with Norwegian team

The Cambodia Mine Action Center (CMAC) recently had a discussion about fundraising for clearing bombs with the team of Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA).

According to The Phnom Penh Post, both parties were aiming to improve aid management mechanisms, which the US government provides to CMAC through the NPA.

The meeting was attended by CMAC director-general Heng Ratana, NPA adviser Eva Veble, and NPA resident representative Rune Dale-Andresen.

The cluster of bombs whic continue to threaten people’s lives remained on over 700sq km of land, a greater area than that covered by minefields, shared Ratana.

He also added that:

“At the meeting, we discussed the $6.5 million in aid which the NPA received from other countries, especially the US. The NPA provided these funds to CMAC to allow us to conduct operations for the next three years. We talked about funding management and sought to increase funding levels to allow us to increase the amount of work we can carry out.”

