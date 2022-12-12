Cambodia / Denmark / Finland / Indonesia / International relations / Laos / Malaysia / Myanmar / Philippines / Singapore / Thailand / Vietnam

Thailand PM to have discussions with European leaders on ASEAN-EU Special Summit

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Thailand’s government spokesperson, Mr. Anucha Burapachaisri shared that the prime minister, Prayut Chan Ocha is to have bilateral meetings with European leaders of the Czech Republic, Greece, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, Hungary, and Germany during the ASEAN-EU Special Summit from 12-15 December 2022 in Brussels, Belgium.

The summit is considered the 45th Anniversary of ASEAN-EU relations.

“The prime minister is determined to strengthen relations with all countries for the development of Thailand,” said Mr. Anuch.

He also claimed that the upcoming discussions with other world leaders also show how internationals “accept Thailand’s prime minister as one of the leading roles of ASEAN.”

Source: https://mgronline.com/politics/detail/9650000117582

