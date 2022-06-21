Carlsberg Malaysia set to modernize production facilities

Carlsberg Malaysia is the first brewery built outside of Copenhagen, Denmark and has earmarked a capital expenditure of RM110mil to upgrade its brewery in Shah Alam, its largest investment in 30 years.

“This investment is set to modernise its production facilities to deliver higher efficiency and enable greater flexibility in packaging options as well as sustainability performance in energy, water and waste management,” it said in a statement.

Carlsberg is celebrating its 175th anniversary globally.

To commemorate the milestone, Carlsberg Group chief executive officer Cees ‘t Hart visited the Malaysia operations to also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Carlsberg Danish Pilsner manufactured locally in the Shah Alam brewery.

“Malaysia is one of the key growth drivers in Asia for the group. I’m very proud that Carlsberg Malaysia is agile, resilient and safely navigated the storm and emerged stronger than ever, throughout the pandemic.”

He noted that the second half of the year posed three main challenges, namely the uncertainties of Covid-19, impact from the war in Ukraine and the growing global inflation.

“I have full confidence that, together with our customers, partners and employees, Carlsberg Malaysia will continue to brew for a better today and tomorrow,” Hart said.

Carlsberg Brewery reported a net profit of RM91.6mil for the first quarter ended March 31, a 37.8% surge versus RM66.5mil in the previous comparative quarter. Revenue rose by 22.9% to RM653.9mil compared with RM532mil a year earlier.

