Celebrate annual Midwinter Ball with SwedCham Singapore



Get your hands on 12 of the last remaining tickets for joining the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (SwedCham Singapore) at the annual Midwinter Ball on 16 November 2022 from 7:00 pm – 01:00 am.

The SwedCham Annual Midwinter Ball has been held since 1985 and is one of the highlights of the year. It celebrates initiatives and people within the Swedish business community in Singapore.

This year, the theme – and dresscode – of the Midwinter Ball is “The Roaring Twenties” – “a decade synonymous with profound political, economic and social change, as much in the 1920’s as in the 2020’s.”

Should you be attending the Midwinter Ball, you can look forward to a four-course dinner and selected wines along with the feature of award shows “Swedish company of the Year” and “Swede of the Year”.

Find information and registrate at: https://swedchamsg.glueup.com/event/swedchams-midwinter-ball-56757/?fbclid=IwAR0DcggnfZSXV6QDNM_i2Y0bI0_AOSwlHCWN_fWZwVMnVmNjrFI5yLxkWrA