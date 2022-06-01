Scandinavian countries and Singapore join global decarbonization First Movers Coalition

The First Movers Coalition, a public-private partnership aimed at decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors, has significantly expanded to 55 companies and nine government partners.

A total of 20 new companies have joined, including Google parent company Alphabet, fellow technology company Microsoft, mining firm BHP, car maker Ford, trading house Mitsui and transport firm FedEx. Denmark, Italy, Norway, Singapore, the UK, India, Japan and Sweden join the US as government partners.

“This is a demand signal, one of the biggest demand signals [for decarbonisation] we could send,” UN climate envoy John Kerry said at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos last Wednesday.

