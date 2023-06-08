Automotive / Business in Asia / China / Denmark / Laos / Norway

Chinese leading EVs of BYD now available in Laos

Sales and service of the Chinese leading electric vehicle company, BYD, are now available in Laos by distributors, Lao Thani and Auto Asia, following the recent signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

On Tuesday, 6 June 2023, MOK Co Ltd, Lao Thani Company, and Auto Asia Company signed the MOU in aiming to strengthen their partnership.

According to the Vientiane Times, over the past three years, BYD has sold thousands of vehicles in Laos, where the electric vehicle market is also growing.

The brand is one of the EV bestseller companies in both Asia and Europe as it has already been available in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, and Spain.

Source: https://www.vientianetimes.org.la/freeContent/FreeConten109_MOU_y23.php

