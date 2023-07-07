Norwegian, Swedish and Finnish chambers of commerce join Multi-Chamber networking in Bangkok

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC), the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce and the Thai Finnish Chamber of Commerce are joining a “Multi-Chamber Networking Night,” at Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai, in Bangkok, Thailand, organised by the Thai-Singapore Chamber of Commerce.

Registration fees (The price includes Free Wine, Beer, Soft drinks and Cocktail-style food.)

Baht 950 for Member

Baht 950 for Co-Chamber Member

Baht 1,200 for Non-Member

Anyone interested in expanding their connections as well as their professional network can register for attending the event here.

Please note, prepayment is required by 5 PM of. Monday, 10 July 2023 and booking is confirmed when payment is received only.

Source: https://www.norcham.com/events/multi-chamber-networking-night-at-eastin-grand-hotel-phayathai-bangkok/