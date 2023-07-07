Community news / Denmark / Finland / Norway / Sweden / Thailand

Norwegian, Swedish and Finnish chambers of commerce join Multi-Chamber networking in Bangkok

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC), the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce and the Thai Finnish Chamber of Commerce are joining a  “Multi-Chamber Networking Night,” at Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai, in Bangkok, Thailand, organised by the Thai-Singapore Chamber of Commerce.

Registration fees (The price includes Free Wine, Beer, Soft drinks and Cocktail-style food.)

  • Baht 950 for Member
  • Baht 950 for Co-Chamber Member
  • Baht 1,200 for Non-Member

Anyone interested in expanding their connections as well as their professional network can register for attending the event here.

Please note, prepayment is required by 5 PM of. Monday, 10 July 2023 and booking is confirmed when payment is received only.

Source: https://www.norcham.com/events/multi-chamber-networking-night-at-eastin-grand-hotel-phayathai-bangkok/

Related posts:

Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce to have Networking Night 15 June World Cleanup Day 2022 is around the corner Learn and network during “AI and Machine Learning -Trends and Caveats” event Invitations to join Live Music Networking played by “Old Doctor Band”

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *