Consul General Pasi Hellman on prospects for Zhejiang-Finland collaboration

Consul General Pasi Hellman recently visited Hangzhou, the capital of China’s Zhejiang province, where he spoke to local news on prospects for Zhejiang-Finland collaboration.

According to Consul General Pasi Hellman, there are already strong ties between Zhejiang and Finland, particularly in telecommunications and digitalization.

Mr. Hellman sees possibilities for expanding collaboration into the development of innovations such as digital solutions for green growth and low-carbon development.

