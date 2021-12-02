Consul General Pasi Hellman gave opening speech at Asia Green Smart Pulp&Paper Mill Summit 2021

On 30 November, the Asia Green Smart Pulp&Paper Mill Summit 2021 kicked off in Shanghai with Consul General of Finland, Mr. Pasi Hellman giving the opening speech.

The summit is held with the goal of improving the environmental technology management systems and guiding the green, circular and low-carbon development of the paper industry as well as the prevention and control of industrial waste and pollution.

According to the Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai, Consul General Pasi Hellman emphasized the importance and the focus of companies on climate, circularity, and biodiversity, at the same time giving an insight on Finland’s Sustainable Development Goals, highlighting that the responsible and sustainable way is a must for Finland.

Finland and China have a broad space for cooperation in green and smart development in the pulp and paper industry – to achieve our common goals of carbon neutrality and sustainability, the Consulate General states.

“I believe that the successful experiences of Finnish companies provide useful references. We would like to see more companies also in Asia and China to make commitments on carbon neutrality, and customers also to commit to climate change by asking for low carbon products,” said Consul General Pasi Hellman during his speech.