Join the Embassy of Finland in Singapore at SWITCH for a sustainable future

The Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology offers a platform of ideas and innovative collaboration in fields such as emerging sustainable technologies, biomedical sciences and urban solutions. Image: the Embassy of Finland in Singapore

The Embassy of Finland in Singapore invites to its SWITCH experience on 25 October as a part of the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology where panelists will share their stories of how they have contributed to create a more sustainable future.

Joining SWITCH will bring you knowledge on food production without natural resource waste and the implementation of indoor gardening as a solution to depression.

SWITCH provides a platform of collaboration between different markets and fields of the Global-Asian ecosystem through an open exchange of ideas, networks and innovative activities. Focus industries include healthcare & biomedical sciences, smart cities & urban solutions, trade & connectivity and emerging sustainable technologies. SWITCH is organized by Enterprise Singapore and supported by the National Research Foundation (NRF).

For tickets: https://www.switchsg.org/tickets/?fbclid=IwAR0FpbPpk0aeqQtISi-wnfaXhrHjplBPvpW62MpxyyWciQGE_WJNV5F6CUw and information on SWITCH: https://www.switchsg.org/

The event will be available online to which registration is required: https://e.eventos.fi/events/tapaus/future-is-made-in-finland-2022?fbclid=IwAR1Zww3CLmxiAwqx9xA3Q6ZcouyMA0z9dx3ur16UHJ5z28L7bd6_xfHiT3A

