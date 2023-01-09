EU in Malaysia offers funded traineeship for young graduates

The European Union in Malaysia has raised awareness of its funded traineeship for young graduates open for applications until 31 January 2023.

Trainees will be working within the Press and Information Section of the EU Delegation to Malaysia and undergo teachings about international relations, diplomatic missions and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests in Malaysia.

The Political, Press and Information section is responsible for political analysis and reporting, EU Member States coordination and organising public events. It also covers press and information activities, including substantial cultural diplomacy. There is a growing cooperation with Malaysia in different sectors including political as well as press and information aspects and therefore also considerable number of events, occasionally hosted by the EU Delegation, in which we participate.

Trainees will, among other, participate in the support of the Delegation’s public diplomacy events and activities, monitor local media for priority issues of importance to EU-Malaysia relations and report on local events such as seminars, workshops, academic lectures, think tanks, and conferences.

The traineeship will last up to six months and start in March/April 2023.

Find information on requirements and how to apply here: https://www.eeas.europa.eu/eeas/funded-traineeship-young-graduates-eu-delegation-malaysia-2_en?fbclid=IwAR1qxqMhBZaQ1jrmB9-oOUO1s_8Wx6lz-Vycapuz8vZ80FI08U9EF76xIrY

Source: https://www.facebook.com/EUinMalaysia/posts/pfbid0216YG9qq39vtNuBKmXttRNbBD5mDhF5nJZJ7WENbJVxbcqyKiLT16D4jhp4eur6osl