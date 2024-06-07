Swedish documentary shown on World Refugee Day in Thailand

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Thailand will show a Swedish movie at the 13th Film Festival Based on True Stories. The festival is in honour of World Refugee Day on 20 June and aims at raising awareness on the real lives of refugees.

The Swedish documentary with the title “Allihopa: the dalkurd story” tells the story a group of Kurdish refugees, who founded the football club Dalkurd and get the chance to settle in Sweden. The film shows the team’s success in climbing the ranks of Swedish football and highlights the human ability to overcome obstacles.

Allihopa is one of 13 films, which will be shown at the festival at Paragon Cineplex in Siam Paragon from 15-20 June 2024. Another film is an documentary by Wannasingh Praserkul, which tells the story of Mozambican refugees affected by climate change.

There will also be artists, celebrities and other public figures at the event to show solidarity with refugees, helping to create more understanding through these real-life documentaries.

Furthermore, Siam Paragon will light up blue on 6 June and 20 June in order to commemorate refugees worldwide. The UNHCR representative in Thailand hopes, that the festival will be perceived as an act of solidarity.

