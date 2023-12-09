EU closes deal to set laws on AI usage

European Union (EU) members and lawmakers completed the deal on how to draft laws on AI usage, the “AI Act” on Friday 8 December 2023. The act aims to set clear rules on how to use the artificial intelligent technologies in Europe without hurting the similar innovative sectors in the future.

The successful negotiation made the EU the first continent to have laws for using AI technologies including ChatGPT, Google’s chatbot Bard, and generative AI such as Dall-E, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, which can create images in nearly any style on demand.

“The AI Act is a global first. A unique legal framework for the development of AI you can trust,” EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a social media post, welcoming the deal.

“And for the safety and fundamental rights of people and businesses. A commitment we took in our political guidelines – and we delivered. I welcome today’s political agreement.”

Furthermore, the set of rules could be a “launchpad for EU startups and researchers to lead the global race for trustworthy AI” as well, said the EU’s internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton.

The next step after the negotiation of the AI Act would be getting formal approval of the law by member states and the parliament.

Source: Channel News Asia (CNA)