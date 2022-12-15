Danes Worldwide looking for Singapore volunteer

Danes Worldwide is looking for volunteers to support its representative in Singapore to help the organisation become more visible and active. This will additionally make the organisation able attain a broader outreach in its effor to offer its services to all Danes living abroad.

The organisation wishes to obtain new members that can support the cause of speaking for the Danes in Denmark to ensure Danes living abroad has access to necessary education, advise & guidance, network and help upon returning to Denmark.

If you would like to help Danes Worldwide or want to hear further, please email Michael Bach Petersen, General Secretary of Danes Worldwide, at mbp@danes.dk or Michael Nielsen, Danes Worldwide’s representative in Singapore at michael@minic.dk

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DanishSeamensChurchSingapore