Danish and Chinese Foreign Ministers talk human rights in China

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod (S) recently had a conversation with China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi. It is the first time in over two years that Foreign ministers from each country have had a conversation and among other things, one topic was human rights and the cooperation between the EU and China.

Jeppe Kofod said in a press release that the two Ministers agreed to further develop the cooperation under the Danish / Chinese strategic partnership, something the Danish Parliament also supports. He expects that this work will be further accelerated, especially in areas such as climate, energy, and the broader green transition, where the cooperation and export opportunities are very significant. He added that he also raised the human rights situation in China, in particular the developments in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, which he looks at with great concern. Jeppe Kofod said that it is a topic that he looks forward to discussing with the Foreign Policy Board.

According to Ritzau, Jeppe Kofod elaborated and said that it was an open and direct discussion. As it should be. He emphasized that it was important for Denmark and the EU countries to keep China up to the human rights obligations that China has.

China has been accused by several sides of oppressing the Muslim minority Uighurs and other religious minorities living in the Chinese Xinjiang region. China denies the allegations. China is a one-party state where no criticism can be leveled at the Communist Party leadership. It is accused of systematic and extensive human rights violations. Especially in Tibet and thus Xinjiang.

Source: BT